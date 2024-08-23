Maharashtra Bandh 2024: The Maha Vikas Aghadi has announced a Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 in response to Badlapur sexual assault case

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a 'Maharashtra Bandh' for August 24 to protest the alleged sexual assault of two young girls at a Badlapur school in Thane district. The decision was made during a meeting on Wednesday that also addressed seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who all are supporting Maharashtra bandh? MVA allies – Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated, "People in Maharashtra are upset, and FIRs have been filed against the protesters. On August 24, the MVA will call for a Maharashtra Bandh in response to the Badlapur incident." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad commented, "This government is unconstitutional. With the rise in criminal activities, a Maharashtra Bandh is necessary."

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat added, "We have called for a Bandh on August 24 due to the seriousness of the Badlapur incident."

Maharashtra Bandh: What's open and what's closed Maharashtra Bandh on August 24: Will schools and colleges be closed on August 24? The government hasn’t notified us about closures, so they will operate as usual. However, institutions that usually close on Saturdays will be shut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Bandh on August 24: buses and metros Opposition parties have called the Maharashtra Bandh, but the Maharashtra government has not supported it. Therefore, buses and metros are expected to run as usual.

Maharashtra Bandh on August 24: Are banks closed? Banks will be closed nationwide this Saturday, August 24, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. According to RBI rules, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, national holidays, and regional holidays.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Badlapur sexual abuse case The incident has sparked significant outrage in Badlapur. On August 17, police arrested an attendant for allegedly abusing two minor girls. A large protest was held at Badlapur Railway Station, where demonstrators pelted stones at the police. Following the protest, Maharashtra Police arrested over 40 individuals and filed an FIR against 300 people for stone-pelting, disrupting train services, and lathi charges on Tuesday.

Bharat Bandh 2024 on August 21 21 organisations nationwide called the Bharat Bandhin response to a Supreme Court ruling. On August 1, the Court determined that states have the constitutional authority to create sub-classifications within Scheduled Castes (SCs), a diverse group, to provide targeted reservations for more socially and educationally disadvantaged castes.

-With agency inputs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}