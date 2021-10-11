Maharashtra bandh today: Shops to stay shut, services affected. 10 points

7) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane has warned the state government not to shut shops forcefully. Taking to Twitter, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday said, "If shopkeepers are 'forced' to close shops Tomorrow by any of the MVA karyakartas..then they will have to face BJP karyakartas! Police should ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law and order situation which is not our responsibility".