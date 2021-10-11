Bus services were affected in Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Monday and most of the shops and commercial establishments remained closed in the wake of the bandh called across Maharashtra by three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

While the BEST bus services were affected in the wake of the bandh, the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running as per schedule, but running packed as road commuters shifted to suburban rail services.

"Our services are running as per schedule," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, told PTI.

There was heavy police deployment across the state capital in the wake of the bandh. Police personnel, including women, were on patrolling duty in every area of the city and no untoward incident was reported till now, a police official said.

There was extra traffic police deployment on the city roads, where people were mostly seen travelling in private vehicles. Many senior police officials were seen visiting the 'bandobast' points.

At railways stations also, extra police force was deployed. The Mumbai Police earlier said they will deploy the maximum manpower at their disposal on the streets on Monday to prevent any untoward incident during the bandh. Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 500 Home Guard personnel and 400 men from the Local Arms units are already deployed as additional manpower for the ongoing Navratri festival security, an official said.

