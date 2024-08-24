Maharashtra Bandh update: MVA cancels today’s bandh, leaders tie black bands on arms to protest. All you need to know

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut stated that protests will continue despite the Maharashtra Bandh being called off, to voice their concerns against the Badlapur case

Published24 Aug 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Maharashtra Bandh update: MVA cancels today’s bandh, to hold peaceful protest
Maharashtra Bandh update: MVA cancels today's bandh, to hold peaceful protest

Maharashtra Bandh update: Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) party leaders, along with NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, tied black bands on their arms to protest against the Badlapur case, where a minor school girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a cleaner of the school.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that protests will continue, even if the bandh has been called off. Here are the updates from the protest.

Maharashtra Bandh 2024: Top updates

Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar condemned the law and order situation in the state. “ Despite people's agitation if such incidents continue to happen in the state, it shows that there is no control over crime in the state. Criminals don't have any fear,” said the Congress leader, reported ANI.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the bandh has been withdranwn, but protests would continue. “Today at 11 am, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will protest. Efforts are being made to suppress our voice but our fight will continue,” Raut told ANI.

Also Read | Top events for today : From Maharashtra Bandh, Rajnath Singh’s US visit, more

The Maha Vikas Aghadi withdrew its call for a Maharashtra bandh following the Bombay High Court ruling. Opposition leaders and workers in the coastal state will now hold peaceful demonstrations and tie black bands around their mouth to protest against the Badlapur school sexual abuse case.

“We have called off August 24 Maharashtra bandh but opposition leaders will protest with black bands around their mouth. We don’t agree with the Bombay High Court order on bandh,” confirmed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

(This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates)

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 10:31 AM IST
