Maharashtra Bandh update: MVA cancels today’s bandh, to hold peaceful protest

Maharashtra Bandh update: Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) party leaders, along with NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, tied black bands on their arms to protest against the Badlapur case, where a minor school girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a cleaner of the school.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that protests will continue, even if the bandh has been called off. Here are the updates from the protest.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, along with Maha Vikas Aghadi party leaders and workers, with black bands tied on their arms, stage a protest in Pune against the Badlapur incident, where minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a local school

Maharashtra Bandh 2024: Top updates Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar condemned the law and order situation in the state. “ Despite people's agitation if such incidents continue to happen in the state, it shows that there is no control over crime in the state. Criminals don't have any fear,” said the Congress leader, reported ANI.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the bandh has been withdranwn, but protests would continue. “Today at 11 am, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will protest. Efforts are being made to suppress our voice but our fight will continue,” Raut told ANI.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi withdrew its call for a Maharashtra bandh following the Bombay High Court ruling. Opposition leaders and workers in the coastal state will now hold peaceful demonstrations and tie black bands around their mouth to protest against the Badlapur school sexual abuse case.

“We have called off August 24 Maharashtra bandh but opposition leaders will protest with black bands around their mouth. We don’t agree with the Bombay High Court order on bandh,” confirmed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.