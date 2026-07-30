Maharashtra bans sale, distribution of junk food items in and around schools across state; warns strict action: Details

In an attempt to promote healthier eating habits among students, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has prohibited the sale, free distribution, and promotion of junk food in and around schools.

Under the new directive, foods high in fat, trans-fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS) cannot be sold, handed out free of charge, or advertised within school campuses or within a 50-metre radius of them, ANI reported.

Also Read | Why The UK Is BANNING Junk Food Ads Before 9 PM on Daytime TV | Explained

Here's what we know about the ban The directive was announced on Wednesday by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who stressed that schools would be held accountable for enforcing the ban and specified the junk food items covered under it, including vada pav, samosas, deep-fried snacks, chips, cold drinks, sugary beverages, chocolates, and ice cream. Further, the order applies to all schools across the state and is expected to impact over two crore students.

The commissioner said, "I want to make it clear that excess fat, excess trans fat, and excess sugar products, including deeply fried foods, excessive sugar drinks, vada pav, samosa, cold drinks, chocolates, and ice cream, such junk foods are strictly not allowed inside schools to be sold, distributed free of cost, advertised, and also not in the surrounding 50-metre radius. Principals and school managements should implement this strictly, and there should also be awareness about it among parents."

The official warned that strict action will be taken against principals and school management who do not comply with the latest directive, adding that FDA inspectors will visit each school at least twice a year to ensure compliance.

Mundhe said, "We will start inspections across the state soon. FDA, along with school managements, will be happy to take workshops at the district level and taluka level to implement it smoothly."

According to a report in India Today, the latest FDA directive aims to cover children aged 22 months to 17 years. It will apply to all schools in the state, irrespective of the education board, including both government and private institutions. He said, "Children need a healthy and balanced diet during their growing years. Proper nutrition, vitamins, and essential nutrients are critical for their overall development."

Additionally, the agency has also mandated food safety licences for school canteens across the state, Mundhe announced, adding, "The Food Safety and Standards Regulations have been in force since 2021, and we issued the compliance order on 28 July. In the future, only licensed vendors will be allowed to operate school canteens. Schools that wish to run canteens themselves will have to obtain a licence from the FDA."

FDA suspends licences of three eateries in Mumbai News agency ANI reported that, in a separate incident earlier this month, the Maharashtra FDA suspended the licences of three eateries in Mumbai over serious violations of food safety and hygiene norms. According to the agency, at least six inspections were carried out, following which the licences of three eateries in Bhendi Bazaar and Umarkhadi were suspended for failing to comply.

The FDA said it suspended the food licence of one establishment on 14 July after a follow-up inspection conducted the day before found that 25 major deficiencies flagged during the initial inspection had not been addressed. The outlet was first inspected on 16 April, and an improvement notice was issued on 28 April.

During the follow-up inspection, officials observed several lapses, including wet and slippery kitchen floors, missing records of raw material procurement, the absence of drinking water quality test reports, inadequate documentation on cooking oil quality, improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and open windows without insect-proof screens that could allow pests to enter.