Home >News >India >Maharashtra bans sale of loose cigarettes, as they don't have health warnings
Photo: Bloomberg

Maharashtra bans sale of loose cigarettes, as they don't have health warnings

1 min read . 05:05 PM IST ANI

A complete ban on the sale of loose cigarettes and beedis has been imposed by the Maharashtra Public Health department owing to the lack of health warnings on individual items outside the box

MUMBAI : A complete ban on the sale of loose cigarettes and beedis has been imposed by the Maharashtra Public Health department owing to the lack of health warnings on individual items outside the box.

"The ban has been imposed after we received several requests from around the state," a senior official from the Health Department said on Monday.

"The government of Maharashtra hereby imposes a complete ban on the sale of single stick loose cigarette and beedi, being sold without packet as they do not have specific health warning on it in public interest with immediate effect on the State of Maharashtra," an order said on September 24.

