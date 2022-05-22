Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra becomes 3rd state to slash VAT on fuel price after govt cuts excise duty. Details here

Maharashtra becomes 3rd state to slash VAT on fuel price after govt cuts excise duty. Details here

A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station in New Delhi. (ANI PHOTO)
1 min read . 05:54 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

  • Maharashtra government announced that they will reduce the VAT by Rs. 2.08 for Petrol and 1.44 for diesel
  • In Mumbai after the reduction of excise duty and state's decision to reduce VAT, one litre of petrol will cost 109.27 and a litre of diesel 95.84

A day after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to twitter to announce that the Indian Government had decided to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices, the Maharashtra government announced that they will reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) by Rs. 2.08 for Petrol per litre and 1.44 for diesel per litre with immediate effect. 

The Maharashtra government is expected to monthly lose 80 crore on petrol and 125 crore on diesel following the reduction in VAT. The government will bear a revenue loss of 2,500 crore annually.

In Mumbai after the reduction of excise duty and state's decision to reduce VAT, one litre of petrol will cost 109.27 and a litre of diesel 95.84

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday had claimed that the Centre’s move to reduce excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and on diesel by 6 per litre was not enough.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced an 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and 6 a litre on diesel.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government reduced Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by 2.48 per litre and diesel by 1.16 per litre. With this, petrol will be cheaper by 10.48 and diesel by 7.16 per litre in the state.

The Kerala government also cut taxes on petrol and diesel by 2.41 and 1.36 respectively.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that his government will consider further cut in fuel tax.

