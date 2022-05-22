This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra government announced that they will reduce the VAT by Rs. 2.08 for Petrol and ₹1.44 for diesel
In Mumbai after the reduction of excise duty and state's decision to reduce VAT, one litre of petrol will cost ₹109.27 and a litre of diesel ₹95.84
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A day after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to twitter to announce that the Indian Government had decided to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices, the Maharashtra government announced that they will reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) by Rs. 2.08 for Petrol per litre and ₹1.44 for diesel per litre with immediate effect.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A day after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to twitter to announce that the Indian Government had decided to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices, the Maharashtra government announced that they will reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) by Rs. 2.08 for Petrol per litre and ₹1.44 for diesel per litre with immediate effect.
The Maharashtra government is expected to monthly lose ₹80 crore on petrol and ₹125 crore on diesel following the reduction in VAT. The government will bear a revenue loss of ₹2,500 crore annually.
The Maharashtra government is expected to monthly lose ₹80 crore on petrol and ₹125 crore on diesel following the reduction in VAT. The government will bear a revenue loss of ₹2,500 crore annually.
In Mumbai after the reduction of excise duty and state's decision to reduce VAT, one litre of petrol will cost ₹109.27 and a litre of diesel ₹95.84
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Mumbai after the reduction of excise duty and state's decision to reduce VAT, one litre of petrol will cost ₹109.27 and a litre of diesel ₹95.84
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday had claimed that the Centre’s move to reduce excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre was not enough.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday had claimed that the Centre’s move to reduce excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre was not enough.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced an ₹8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and ₹6 a litre on diesel.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced an ₹8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and ₹6 a litre on diesel.
Earlier, the Rajasthan government reduced Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by ₹2.48 per litre and diesel by ₹1.16 per litre. With this, petrol will be cheaper by ₹10.48 and diesel by ₹7.16 per litre in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, the Rajasthan government reduced Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by ₹2.48 per litre and diesel by ₹1.16 per litre. With this, petrol will be cheaper by ₹10.48 and diesel by ₹7.16 per litre in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Kerala government also cut taxes on petrol and diesel by ₹2.41 and ₹1.36 respectively.
The Kerala government also cut taxes on petrol and diesel by ₹2.41 and ₹1.36 respectively.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that his government will consider further cut in fuel tax.