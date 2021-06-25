Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra becomes first state in country to administer 3 crore Covid vaccine doses so far

Maharashtra becomes first state in country to administer 3 crore Covid vaccine doses so far

A health worker administering the second does of Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the 18-45 age group at a vaccination site
1 min read . 03:31 PM IST Livemint

  • Maharashtra crossed this milestone at 2 PM today. So far, 3,00,27,217 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, Dr Pradip Vyas, ACS Health said

Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to administer 3 crore covid vaccine doses. ''Maharashtra crossed this milestone at 2 PM today. So far, 3,00,27,217 vaccine doses have been administered in the state'', Dr Pradip Vyas, ACS Health said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Separately, more than 40 lakh doses have been administered in the country till 3 pm today. India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 30.72 crore as per a provisional report till 7 pm on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said in its statement.

India witnessed a slight decrease in new Covid-19 cases on Friday with 51,667 more people testing positive, said the Union health ministry. The cumulative caseload has now reached 3,01,34,445.

Further, the fatalities saw a slight increase for the second day in a row with 1,329 more people succumbing to the disease. The death toll due to Covid-19 has climbed to 3,93,310.

On the other hand, the recoveries continue to surpass fresh infections as 64,527 more people were discharged between Thursday and Friday. This took the total number of discharges to 2,91,28,267.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!