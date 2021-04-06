Maharashtra becomes first state to administer 8 million doses of Covid vaccine

Being the worst-affected state in the second wave of coronavirus in India, Maharashtra is continuing to see a huge upsurge in fresh infections.
In light of this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to allow vaccinations for all people above the age of 25 years in the state.
The CM said this will protect the young people from the rapid spread of Covid-19 at a time when they are stepping outside their homes to earn a livelihood.
Thackeray asserted that the young generation is also getting infected by the virus. To prevent the spread of the virus, people above 25 years be made eligible for vaccination, he wrote.
The CM also demanded that Maharashtra be provided 1.5 crore additional doses of Covid vaccines, which will enable the state government to complete within three weeks the vaccination of the beneficiaries above 45 years of age in six districts, including Mumbai, reporting a large number of cases.