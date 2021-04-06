OPEN APP
Maharashtra becomes first state to administer 8 million doses of Covid vaccine

An elderly person receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra (REUTERS)
 2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2021, 12:29 PM IST

Maharashtra has become the first state in India to administer over eight million doses of anti-Covid vaccine to beneficiaries since the rollout of the inoculation drive.

It is followed by Gujarat, where 7.7 million jabs have been given and Uttar Pradesh, which has administered 7.2 million doses.

Being the worst-affected state in the second wave of coronavirus in India, Maharashtra is continuing to see a huge upsurge in fresh infections.

In light of this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to allow vaccinations for all people above the age of 25 years in the state.

The CM said this will protect the young people from the rapid spread of Covid-19 at a time when they are stepping outside their homes to earn a livelihood.

Thackeray asserted that the young generation is also getting infected by the virus. To prevent the spread of the virus, people above 25 years be made eligible for vaccination, he wrote.

The CM also demanded that Maharashtra be provided 1.5 crore additional doses of Covid vaccines, which will enable the state government to complete within three weeks the vaccination of the beneficiaries above 45 years of age in six districts, including Mumbai, reporting a large number of cases.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 47,288 new Covid-19 cases, nearly 10,000 cases less than Sunday when the state witnessed its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

As many as 155 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 56,033, it said.

In addition to this, 26,252 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 25,49,075.

There are 4,51,375 active cases in the state.

Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered to impose complete lockdown next weekend from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

