The count of new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Saturday dropped to 53,605 new covid-19 cases, the health department said.

The tally of cases rose to 50,53,336. On Friday the state had reported 54,022 COVID-19 cases. As many as 864 deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 75,277.

The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 3,53,082, after 2,795 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official said.

At least 41 patients died of the disease during the day, raising the toll to 3,825, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, 10 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 30 from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon.

With the addition of 4,069 patients discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in the district rose to 3,16,019, he said.

As many as 13,396 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the district to 13,35,354, the official added.

