Maharashtra becomes the first state in the country to report over 2,000 coronavirus cases. With over 300 fresh cases registered in last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased to 2,334.

As many as 242 people tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Mumbai in last 24 hours. India's financial capital, was severely affected by coronavirus outbreak in the country. Mumbai accounted for over 1,500 COVID-19 cases. The Pune circle comprising Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad area, and Satara and Solapur districts confirmed 315 COVID-19 cases, according to news agency.

The death toll in the state increased to 160. Mumbai alone reported 101 deaths since the outbreak emerged.

Around 87% of coronavirus deaths has co-morbidity conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

As the state had witnessed sharp hike in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray decided to extend the lockdown till month end.

"The lockdown will continue from April 14 to April 30. But after April 14, whatever we will do will be according to a plan," Maharashtra chief minister said.

A total of 19,000 people were tested alone in Mumbai, Thackeray added. Authorities made a list of 381 containment zones in Mumbai to prevent the further spread of the virus. Containment zones are the area where several positive cases are detected, according to health ministry.

“The home secretary and the ministry of health communicate regularly through video conferencing with states and we tell them our containment strategies and they are working in coordination," Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry.

Uddhav Thackeray also announced a special task force of prominent doctors who would advise the state government on ways to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. At least 217 people were fully recovered from the deadly virus in the state.

India's COVID-19 count today crossed 10,000 as states reported over 1,200 new cases in just one day. Coronavirus claimed 339 lives in the country. Maharashtra recorded over 45% of the total casualties in India.

The municipal corporation appealed to all Mumbaikars, especially senior citizens, suffering from serious ailments like diabetes, heart problems, hypertension, or other chronic illnesses, to remain strictly indoors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior citizens were also advised to consult a doctor immediately in case of slightest discomfort.





Share Via