On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 44,388 new Covid-19 cases and 12 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 69,20,044 and the death toll to 1,41,639
MUMBAI :
The state of Maharashtra started administering the precautionary dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus on 10 January. The dose is being administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and co-morbid people aged above 60, and a total of 91,648 doses had been administered till noon.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that 13,91,98,359 vaccine doses has been administered in Maharashtra till Monday.
On 25 December in a public address Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informed the citizens of the country about the ‘precautionary dose’ or the third shot of vaccine to be administered along with the start of vaccination for the age group 15-17 years.
“The state has administered 91,648 doses so far," Tope tweeted as the precaution dose is being administered to eligible people.
The state has also been administering vaccination doses tp the age group between 15-17 years from 3 January and has completed administering 17,78,427 vaccination doses.
As per state government data, a total of 11,73,278 second doses have been provided to health care workers, followed by 19,65,985 to frontline workers. It said 2,97,62,262 doses have been given in the 18-44 age group, while 2,31,04,370 doses have been administered to the 45 plus segment.
According to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, the gap between the date of administering the second dose of vaccine and the precaution dose would be nine months (39 weeks).