Maharashtra begins phased exit from lockdown

With the number of covid-19 infection cases continuing to rise unabated in the state, Maharashtra government on Sunday announced phase wise unlocking of the lockdown. Maharashtra has extended the lockdown till June 30, while gradually easing some restrictions over the next one month.

Christened Mission Begin Again, the re-opening of the state will begin in three phases, according to an order issued by the state chief secretary, Ajoy Mehta. However, all national directives for Covid-19 management has to be followed throughout the state till 30 June.

In phase 1, which will kick in on 3 June, outdoor physical activities such as cycling, jogging, running, walking will be permitted on public open spaces including beaches, public / private playgrounds between 5 am and 7 pm in the municipal corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region including MCGM. This will also be allowed in Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

The state government will also allow activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians with social distancing norms and usage of masks and sanitization. Garages to mend vehicles and workshops will also be allowed to function but with prior appointments.

All government offices can also operate with 15% strength or 15 employees whichever is more.

The restrictions will be further eased in phase two which begins from 5 June. All markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes will be allowed to function on PI-P2 basis (shops on one side of the road/lane/passage to be opened on odd dates while shops on the other side on even dates) from 9 am to 5 pm from 5 June.

However, the use of trial rooms in the shops will not be permitted for clothes, apparels and similar items to prevent spread of infection. Similarly exchange policy and return policy will not be permitted.

From 5 June, Maharashtra will also allow movement of people in taxis, cabs, rickshaws, four-wheeler and two-wheeler but only for essential requirements.

In phase three, that is 8 June, all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement with remaining persons working from home.

Also, no permission would be required from any government authorities for permitted activities.

Though outdoor portion of sport complexes and stadia and other open to sky public spaces will be permitted to open for individual exercises, spectators and group activities will not be permitted.

All public and private transport will follow passenger management.

Intra-district bus service orders will not be permitted. Orders will be separately issued om this regard.

All markets/ shops will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

"If any crowding or failure of social distance norms is seen, then authorities will immediately close down such shops," the order said.

Schools, colleges, educational training, coaching institutions etc will remain prohibited. International air travel of passengers except permitted by the MHA and metro rail. Inter-state and inter-district movement of persons shall continue to be regulated, the order said.

However, wearing face mask in public places, workplaces and during transport is important.

Maintaining social distancing is essential while gathering in public places remains prohibited and spitting in public places will be punishable.

Night curfew remains in place wherein movement of individuals is restricted between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities. Containment zones will be demarcated by Municipal authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The municipal commissioners in corporation areas and district collectors will decide on containment zones.

In containment zones essential activities shall be allowed. Movement of people in these zones will be allowed only for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods.

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay home, except for essential and medical services.

Only essential activities will be allowed within containment zones.

However, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parts, theaters, bars shall remain closed. Religious places and places of worship shall remain closed. Barber shops, spas, saloons, beauty parlours, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services shall remain prohibited.

