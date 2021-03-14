Maharashtra witnessed a record spike in daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday. At least 16,620 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,26,231.

Mumbai city reported 1,963 new cases, Pune city 1,780, Aurangabad city 752, Nanded city 351, Pimpri Chinchwad 806, Amravati city 209 and Nagpur city 1,976, according to the daily health bulletin.

To curb the COVID-19 virus spread in the state, several districts imposed strict restrictions. From night curfew to closure of markets, here are the latest updates of COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra.

Night curfew in Latur:

In the view of rising number of coronavirus cases, the officials imposed a night curfew between 8 pm and 5 am in Latur. All weekly markets will remain shut till 31 March, according to the official order, reported PTI. However, emergency services have been exempted.

Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered hotels and restaurants to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown.

"Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions," Thackeray said

Nagpur

A 'strict lockdown' will be imposed in Nagpur from 15 to 21 March to control the virus spread, the authorities announced earlier. During the lockdown, private offices will remain closed, while government offices will work at 25% capacity, said official. Shops of essential commodities will remain open, the minister said. Liquor will be sold online only during the lockdown period, according to news reports.

COVID-19: Hospitals asked to increase beds in Aurangabad

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad increased by 1,023 on Sunday to reach 57,701, prompting the divisional authorities to direct hospitals in the region to increase the number of beds to tackle the surge.

Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar said private and state-civic run hospitals will have to increase beds for COVID-19 treatment in the next three days or face action, PTI reported.

