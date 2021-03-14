A 'strict lockdown' will be imposed in Nagpur from 15 to 21 March to control the virus spread, the authorities announced earlier. During the lockdown, private offices will remain closed, while government offices will work at 25% capacity, said official. Shops of essential commodities will remain open, the minister said. Liquor will be sold online only during the lockdown period, according to news reports.

