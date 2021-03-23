A case has been registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party president in Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil, and around 50 party workers for violating Covid-19 safety protocols while protesting against state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday.

The protest, demanding the resignation of Deshmukh, was held on Sunday and was led by Patil.

The case was registered at Vishrambaugh Police station in Pune for unlawful assembly, flouting Covid-19 norms and violating orders under IPC, Disaster Management Act and Mumbai Police Act provisions, an official said.

What led to protests?

The protests were held after a controversy erupted over the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh writing to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing Deshmukh of running an extortion racket.

Singh alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore every month.

The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

He had alleged that Sachin Waze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds".

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till 25 March, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.

Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra

A day after Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of Covid-19, the state on Monday saw a drop in daily count, recording 24,645 new cases.

While the total Covid-19 caseload increased to 25,04,327, the state also reported 58 deaths due to the pathogen, taking the death toll to 53,457.

On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 cases, while on Saturday 27,126 infections were recorded.

The single-day highest daily count prior to this was when the state saw 24,896 in September.

