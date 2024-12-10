The uncle of Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar was abducted and murdered in Pune on Monday. Officials said Satish Wagh was bundled into an SUV by unknown assailants while out for a morning walk. Hours later his body was found near Yavat on Pune-Solapur Highway — some 40 kilometres from the spot he was abducted.

“There were multiple injuries on the body. Several teams have fanned out to nab the accused. A team was at the spot to conduct panchnama,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil.

According to reports, Wagh had been out for a walk around 6:15 am in the Hadapsar area of Pune city when he was approached by an SUV without number plates. The vehicle came from the Fursungi Phata area and Wagh was kidnapped by around four to five people near Shewalwadi Chowk soon after this.

Several police teams were formed to trace the Pune resident without much success in the ensuing hours. A police official said Tilekar's family did not receive any call for ransom nor had they raised suspicions against anyone. Details about the attackers remain sparse and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Police sources said Wagh had interests in farming and also owned a hotel near Shewalwadi. A case is reportedly underway in a civil court regarding one acre of his ancestral farm at Malimala in the Loni Kalbhor area.

According to the complaint, Wagh had given ₹30 lakh to ₹35 lakh to an individual ten years ago for a land transaction. The complaint was filed by his son Omkar Wagh who said that the deceased had been calling him repeatedly since the money was not being returned.

It remains unclear if this case or any other personal matter was linked to the kidnapping and murder.