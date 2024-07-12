The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance on Friday swept the Maharashtra legislative council polls, winning nine of 11 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Twelve candidates were in the fray for 11 seats.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, won all the nine seats it contested.

Commenting on the victory, NCP's Ajit Pawar said, “Five MLAs supported us, I thank them. When there are elections, allegations are made but I do not think about it."

He added that Mahayuti should get such success in the Vidhan Sabha (assembly) as well.

Who are the winning candidates? Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) All five BJP candidates — Pankaja Munde, Amit Gorkhe, Sadabhau Khot, Yogesh Tilekar and Parinay Phuke — won the election. Pankaja Munde was in the fray after her defeat in the Lok Sabha elections from BEED where she lost to NCP (SP) candidate Bajarang Sonawane.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) Both the candidates – former MPs Bhavana Gawli and Krupal Tumane – won the election.

NCP (Ajit Pawar) Shivajirao Garje and Rajesh Vitekar have won.

Congress Sitting MLC Pradnya Satav retained the seat.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Milind Narvekar, a close aide of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, also won.

"Milind Narvekar has been elected and we are very happy," said Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant.

Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said that despite all the planning, their votes remained intact.

NCP (SP) NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)-supported Jayant Patil of Peasants and Workers Party lost the seat.

"Heartiest congratulations to all the leaders of the NDA for registering this landslide victory in the Maharashtra MLC election," said Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda in a post on X.

"I am certain that under the guidance of Hon'ble PM, you all will contribute significantly to nation-building. Your experience in public service will accelerate our efforts towards advancing both the state and the nation towards the envisioned 'Viksit Maharashtra' and 'Viksit Bharat'," added Nadda.

