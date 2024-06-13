The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) has reacted to criticism of RSS-linked Organiser magazine which said the BJP reduced its brand value by joining hands with the former.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday rejected the criticism of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and said that the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is here to stay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An article in the latest issue of ‘Organiser’ magazine, which is linked to the RSS, said Maharashtra is a prime example of unnecessary politicking and avoidable manipulations, and the saffron party reduced its brand value by joining hands with NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Stating that Maharashtra is a prime example of unnecessary politicking and avoidable manipulations, the article said, "NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined BJP though BJP and split SS (Shiv Sena) had a comfortable majority. Sharad Pawar would have faded away in two-three years as NCP would have lost energy with infighting between cousins."

The article further questioned why the ill-advised step was taken.

"BJP supporters were hurt because they had fought against this Congress ideology for years and were persecuted. In a single stroke, BJP reduced its brand value. After years of struggle to become numero uno in Maharashtra, it became just another political party without any difference," said the mouthpiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting to criticism, NCP Leader Praful Patel stated, “Some issues can be raised by people in their capacity but this does not make any difference to the alliance."

"Our alliance is here to stay and win the next round of elections," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Maharashtra, the BJP fought the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar). However, the saffron party suffered a setback as it won just nine seats against 23 in 2019. While the Shinde faction of the Sena bagged seven seats, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP won just one seat.

The Congress emerged as the biggest party with 13 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) won 9 seats, and NCP (SP) secured 8 seats.

Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, also lost the election to NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar.

