Maharashtra BJP MLA Shivajirao Kardile of Rahuri constituency dies at 67

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shivajirao Kardile of Rahuri constituency died at 67, according to state BJP President Ravindra Chavan.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack. Although he was quickly taken to Sai Deep Sahyadri Hospital in Ahilyanagar because of breathing problems, doctors confirmed his passing, as per reports.

Chavan paid tribute to Kardile and said, “The passing of Shivajirao Kardile, the MLA of Rahuri Assembly Constituency in Ahilyanagar district, due to a brief illness, is an extremely unfortunate and sorrowful event. He had been active in the political and social spheres of Nagar district for many years. From being the Sarpanch of Burhanagar village to an MLA and a Minister of State, he had a long and distinguished political journey.”

He added, “His demise has caused the loss of a dedicated leader who tirelessly worked for the service of the people. May his soul attain salvation. May the Kardile family find the strength to recover from this grief.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Working President and MP Supriya Sule took to X and expressed condolences, stating, “The news of the demise of Shivajirao Kardile, the current MLA of the Rahuri-Nagar-Pathardi Assembly constituency and the Chairman of the Ahilyanagar District Bank, is extremely saddening. He had also served as a minister for some time. We all share in the immense grief that has befallen the Kardile family due to his passing. Heartfelt tributes to him.”

“The news of the untimely demise of Shivajirao Kardile, a knowledgeable leader in the political and social spheres of Ahmednagar district, former minister, and MLA of Rahuri constituency, is heartbreaking. With his passing, I share in the grief that has befallen the Kardile family. Heartfelt condolences,” former Maharashtra cabinet minister and Parli MLA Dhanajay Munde said.

Also Read | Abhay Bhutada Foundation Donates ₹5 Crore To CM Relief Fund For Maharashtra