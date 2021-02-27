The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday lodged an FIR against three marriage halls where around 200 to 300 people were gathered.

The civic body said that Covid-19 precautionary guidelines were ignored and masks were also not being used by the people in the halls.

Maharashtra is accounting for the highest jump in new infections across the country. The state added 8,333 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 67,608. Out of these, Mumbai saw 1,035 people testing positive for the virus.

To curb its spread, several districts in Maharashtra have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews.

While Mumbai's mayor had earlier stated that a lockdown will not be implemented, BMC had released a new set of stringent guidelines in view of the spike.

The civic body had said it will inspect halls and wedding venues to check whether coronavirus-related rules are being maintained.

The permissible limit of guests at function halls is 50, while restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% occupancy at any given time.

Violaters arrested

The Mumbai police had earlier this week arrested the secretary of a Gymkhana and a caterer for alleged violation of coronavirus guidelines after more than 150 people gathered at a wedding function. An FIR was lodged against four people.

Fine collected from violators

Since March last year, the Mumbai civic body has collected ₹32,41,14,800 in fine from 16,02,536 persons who were caught not wearing a mask.

The fine for not wearing a face mask is ₹200.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had held a meeting with the BMC commissioner and officials to review the coronavirus situation.

Thackeray asked chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to explore which government departments can run at full capacity with employees working from home, an official statement said.

On 21 February, Thackeray said that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

"If the Covid-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules," Maharashtra chief minister said.





