Two night clubs in Mumbai's Juhu and Vile Parle were raided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Thursday night for violating Covid-19 protocols, including physical distancing.

BMC stated that the clubs were operating till beyond 3 am and over-crowded, with people not following the mandatory mask rule.

Speaking to the media, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that the Covid-19 guidelines are in place but some violations have been observed in restaurants and pubs.

"Detailed guidelines of Covid-19 are in place but still there are violations of the protocols observed especially in restaurant and pubs. The BMC and state police are taking strict action against the violators and we can see some control in the violations," Shaikh said.

Mumbai Suburbs BJP legislator Yogesh Sagar blamed the state government for the violations.

"Not only in pubs and restaurants but Covid-19 violations are everywhere due to the nightlife in the state which strongly supported by the government," Sagar said.

"Violations are particularly seen in the constituencies of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Ministers from Mumbai," he added.

Marriage halls booked

Prior to this, the BMC had lodged an FIR against three marriage halls where around 200 to 300 people were gathered.

The civic body said that Covid-19 precautionary guidelines were ignored and masks were also not being used by the people in the halls.

Maharashtra is accounting for the highest jump in new infections across the country.

To curb its spread, several districts in Maharashtra have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews.

While Mumbai's mayor had earlier stated that a lockdown will not be implemented, BMC had released a new set of stringent guidelines in view of the spike.

The civic body had said it will inspect halls and wedding venues to check whether coronavirus-related rules are being maintained.

The permissible limit of guests at function halls is 50, while restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% occupancy at any given time.

Cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The city has crossed the 1,000-mark on seven of the last 10 days.

The city saw 1,104 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities on Thursday, taking the tally to 3,29,843. The total death toll has reached 11,487.

On the other hand, 654 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 3,07,027, about 93% of the tally.

The average growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city increased to 0.29% from 0.17% on February 18, while the average doubling rate went down to 238 days from 417 days.





