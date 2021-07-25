As heavy rains batter several parts of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent two teams for rescue and relief operations to Raigad and Kolhapur.

"A team of Mumbai municipal corporation has been sent to Mahad in Raigad district to carry out relief work. This includes two medical teams, one mobile medical laboratory, about 75 staff of solid waste management department, four water tankers, one towing lorry etc," an official said.

Dr Mohan Joshi, the superintendent of Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital of BMC, is managing all the medical matters.

Another BMC team has left for Kolhapur to take necessary action in the flood-hit areas. Recycling machines and other necessary equipment have also been sent along with the staff.

While using the machinery of the corporation, the Deputy chief engineer of the solid waste management department Sunil Sardar's help is being sought, as per a release.

In addition, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed eight more teams in flood-affected areas. A total of 34 teams are currently on the ground at various places now.

CM's inspection

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inspect the flood situation in Chiplun on Sunday.

While about 112 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, 99 were still missing in Maharashtra till Saturday night, said the relief and rehabilitation department.

As per the state government's data, about 1,35,000 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas.

"As per the data of 24 July at 9.30 pm, about 1,35,000 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. A total of 112 deaths have been reported and 3,221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing," said the relief and rehabilitation department.

Meanwhile, floodwater has entered the roads and fields, submerging many areas of the Sangli district. Locals of the area are keeping around the clock vigil and alerting the passersby of the rising water levels.













