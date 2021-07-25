2 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2021, 11:50 AM ISTLivemint, Edited By Sneha
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inspect the flood situation in Chiplun on Sunday
While about 112 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, 99 were still missing in Maharashtra till Saturday night
As heavy rains batter several parts of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent two teams for rescue and relief operations to Raigad and Kolhapur.
"A team of Mumbai municipal corporation has been sent to Mahad in Raigad district to carry out relief work. This includes two medical teams, one mobile medical laboratory, about 75 staff of solid waste management department, four water tankers, one towing lorry etc," an official said.
While about 112 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, 99 were still missing in Maharashtra till Saturday night, said the relief and rehabilitation department.
As per the state government's data, about 1,35,000 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas.
"As per the data of 24 July at 9.30 pm, about 1,35,000 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. A total of 112 deaths have been reported and 3,221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing," said the relief and rehabilitation department.
Meanwhile, floodwater has entered the roads and fields, submerging many areas of the Sangli district. Locals of the area are keeping around the clock vigil and alerting the passersby of the rising water levels.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!