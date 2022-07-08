Maharashtra: ‘Bow and arrow’ symbol to remain with Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray; demands mid-term polls

Thackeray said the Supreme Court's verdict on the disqualification plea of 16 rebel MLAs will decide not just the future of the Shiv Sena, but also of Indian democracy

3 min read . 10:56 PM IST

Seeking to assuage the concerns of his party workers, Thackeray said people do not just look at the party symbol while voting, but also look at the person and whether the candidate belongs to the Shiv Sena