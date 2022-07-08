Seeking to assuage the concerns of his party workers, Thackeray said people do not just look at the party symbol while voting, but also look at the person and whether the candidate belongs to the Shiv Sena
Nobody can take away Shiv Sena's ‘bow and arrow’ symbol, asserted party president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.
Further, he dared the rebels, led by new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP, to face mid-term elections, saying that people should be allowed to take a stand on the toppling of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
"According to law, no one can take away the bow and arrow symbol from Shiv Sena. I am saying this after talking to constitutional experts," said Thackeray while speaking to reporters at his residence 'Matoshree'.
His statement came as rebel Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil on Wednesday said the faction led by Shinde was the real claimant of the party’s poll symbol.
Seeking to assuage the concerns of his party workers, Thackeray said people do not just look at the party symbol while voting, but also look at the person and whether the candidate belongs to the Shiv Sena.
The Shiv Sena as a political party and a legislature party are two separate identities, he said, adding that even if just one, 50 or even 100 MLAs leave the party, it does not cease to exist.
"Confusion is being created. Legislature party and registered party are two different identities. No one can take along the party workers with them," Thackeray said.
"There should be mid-term polls. If we have made a mistake, people will not favour us and that will be acceptable to us," he added.
If people did not favour his party in the elections, he would accept the verdict, he said.
The former CM also hit out at the rebel group for keeping mum when the BJP targeted and "abused" him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years.
"You keep in touch with them and betray your own party like this," he said without naming anyone.
“You are sitting next to those who criticised the Thackeray family in the worst forms. You are hugging them. They tried to ruin my sons' lives...," he said.
Further, Thackeray said the Supreme Court's verdict on the disqualification plea of 16 rebel MLAs, scheduled to be given on 11 July, will decide not just the future of the Shiv Sena, but also of Indian democracy.
“I trust the judiciary. The Supreme Court order (on the plea for disqualification of rebel MLAs) is not restricted to Shiv Sena alone, but it will also show the direction in which the democracy is heading," he said.
"The country is looking at what decision the SC gives because this will also show the future of democracy in the country and whether the four pillars of democracy are discharging their duties or now," added Thackeray.
Shinde raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership last month, a move that led to the fall of the MVA government comprising Sena, NCP and Congress. A day after Thackeray resigned as chief minister on 29 June, Shinde took the oath of the top post with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in as his deputy.
Shinde enjoys the support of 40 out of 55 MLAs of the Sena.
Shinde enjoys the support of 40 out of 55 MLAs of the Sena.