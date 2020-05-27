MUMBAI : Two months after Maharashtra began its fight against coronavirus, it has been able to break the chain by contact tracing and doubling the rate of corona patients from three days to 14 days, the government said today.

"Emphasis on contact tracing has succeeded in breaking the corona chain," said Ajoy Mehta, chief secretary, Maharashtra government, adding that the state has managed to double the patient duration from three days to 14 days. "Awareness and lockdown among the people has made it possible to double the duration of the patient," Mehta said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on 9 May said that Maharashtra has not been able to break the chain of coronavirus spreading in the state, urging people to stay indoors and follow the restrictions as part of the nationwide lockdown.

To further its efforts in containing the virus' spread, the government today launched "chase the virus" campaign where the emphasis will be on testing, tracing and isolation.

As part of this campaign, 15 close associates of a positive patient will be compulsorily institutionally quarantined. In addition, community leaders have been appointed to provide information on---comorbid patients, meals available in the institutional quarantine, cleanliness of toilets and whether private clinics have been opened or not, among others.

The state's mortality rate was 7.6% in April. It is now down 3.25%.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 2091 new cases, taking the state's total tally to 54758. Active cases in the state however, are at 36,004. 16954 patients have been discharged after full recovery.

Total cases in Mumbai stood at 32974 while deaths were at 1065.

With 38 new coronavirus positive cases being detected in Dharavi here on Tuesday, the number of the infected patients in the slum colony has risen to 1,621. No fresh death is reported from Dharavi where 60 people have died so far.

He added that the number of corona tests in the state is also increasing day by day and 27 new laboratories will be started in the state soon. "Therefore, the number of laboratories in the state will be 100."

Till March 9, there were only two laboratories in the state. Today, 72 laboratories are operational and 26 new labs will be operational in the next few days. The laboratories will be set up at Ratnagiri, one government medical college and eight private medical colleges, the state government said.

The number of survey teams in the state has also been increased to 16000 with 66,00,000 people having been surveyed so far.

The government has also created a team of 11 specialist doctors who have developed a treatment protocol. This has also been sent to all the districts. The doctors are available 24 hours and can be contacted by any district in need of treatment.

Chahal added that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation will give a unique identification number to each bed through which information about the number of available beds will be available online. Work for this is in the final stage and it will be operational from next week.

"A dashboard is being set up for hospital beds and information on vacancies will be uploaded there every half an hour. Mumbai currently has 75,000 beds in total," said Chahal.

For corona patients who need dialysis, the portal coviddialysis.in has been created for them and they will get information about the machines available for dialysis. This facility will help in reducing the death rate of corona patients due to lack of dialysis.

The state has increased the number of ambulances to 456. Personal protection equipment kits have been made available to all ambulance drivers.

"The Uber app is being supported for this and the location of the ambulances will be displayed on this app. Therefore, in the next four to five days, the efficiency of ambulances will increase and ambulances will be available to the patients in time," said Chahal.

In 33 private hospitals in Mumbai, 3,600 beds have been made available for non-covid patients and 2,624 beds for covid patients. In addition, 100% beds in the intensive care unit have also been made available. The control room is being monitored for the distribution of all these beds.

" Seven officers of the Indian Administrative Service have been assigned the responsibility of controlling government hospitals. There will be a war-room and covid ward, ICU ward will be monitored through CCTV," added Chahal.

