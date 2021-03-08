OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra budget: 170-km ring road planned for Pune at 26,000 crore

A 170-kilometre ring road will be built around Pune at an estimated cost of 26,000 crore as a large number of passenger and goods transport from different parts of the state move through the city, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday while tabling the Budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly.

Land acquisition for the project will begin this year, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Something fishy: Uddhav Thackeray on NIA taking over probe of explosives being found near Mukesh Ambani's residence

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST
Mumbai's T1 airport opens Wednesday, 5 domestic airlines to resume operations

Mumbai's T1 airport opens Wednesday, 5 domestic airlines to resume operations

1 min read . 06:13 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi underlines 5 pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence

2 min read . 06:05 PM IST
File Photo: Haryana home minister Anil Vij

68 people died protesting farm laws at state borders with Delhi: Anil Vij

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

A large number of passenger and goods vehicles from Konkan, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and other parts go through Pune and in order to avoid this, the ring road will be built, he told the House.

He also said the Eastern Freeway in Mumbai is being renamed after Congress veteran and former CM late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

The deputy CM said a finance development corporation will be set up under the state PWD department to raise funds for timely improvement and regular maintenance of 3,03,842 kilometres of national highways, state highways, district and rural roads.

He said old diesel buses of MSRTC would be converted into CNG and electric ones, while bus stands will be modernised, for which 1,400 crore has been earmarked.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout