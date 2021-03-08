Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra budget: 170-km ring road planned for Pune at 26,000 crore

Maharashtra budget: 170-km ring road planned for Pune at 26,000 crore

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
1 min read . 06:28 PM IST PTI

  • Land acquisition for the project will begin this year: Ajit Pawar
  • A large number of passenger and goods vehicles from Konkan, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and other parts go through Pune and in order to avoid this, the ring road will be built

A 170-kilometre ring road will be built around Pune at an estimated cost of 26,000 crore as a large number of passenger and goods transport from different parts of the state move through the city, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday while tabling the Budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly.

A 170-kilometre ring road will be built around Pune at an estimated cost of 26,000 crore as a large number of passenger and goods transport from different parts of the state move through the city, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday while tabling the Budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly.

Land acquisition for the project will begin this year, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Something fishy: Uddhav Thackeray on NIA taking over probe of explosives being found near Mukesh Ambani's residence

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

Mumbai's T1 airport opens Wednesday, 5 domestic airlines to resume operations

1 min read . 06:13 PM IST

PM Modi underlines 5 pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence

2 min read . 06:05 PM IST

68 people died protesting farm laws at state borders with Delhi: Anil Vij

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

Land acquisition for the project will begin this year, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Something fishy: Uddhav Thackeray on NIA taking over probe of explosives being found near Mukesh Ambani's residence

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

Mumbai's T1 airport opens Wednesday, 5 domestic airlines to resume operations

1 min read . 06:13 PM IST

PM Modi underlines 5 pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence

2 min read . 06:05 PM IST

68 people died protesting farm laws at state borders with Delhi: Anil Vij

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A large number of passenger and goods vehicles from Konkan, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and other parts go through Pune and in order to avoid this, the ring road will be built, he told the House.

He also said the Eastern Freeway in Mumbai is being renamed after Congress veteran and former CM late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

The deputy CM said a finance development corporation will be set up under the state PWD department to raise funds for timely improvement and regular maintenance of 3,03,842 kilometres of national highways, state highways, district and rural roads.

He said old diesel buses of MSRTC would be converted into CNG and electric ones, while bus stands will be modernised, for which 1,400 crore has been earmarked.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.