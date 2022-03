Maharashtra Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while presenting Budget 2022 in the Assembly, said the state will be the first to have $1-trillion economy.

Ajit Pawar said hospitals for women will be set up in many districts of the state. He also talked about the setting up of a music university in the state. “ ₹100 crore will be allocated for start-ups. ₹100 crore will be allocated for Music University that will be established at Kalina University in the name of late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar," Pawar added.

Maharashtra will be the first state that will have USD 1 trillion economy: State's Finance Minister and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar presents Budget in the Assembly pic.twitter.com/rnnaodxTEH — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

In another unique initiative, the Maharashtra government has decided to issue ID cards and ration cards to all transgenders in the state. The state government has also announced the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj bravery award from this year, Pawar said, while presenting state Budget 2022 in the Assembly.

More details are being added.

