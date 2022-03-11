This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While presenting the state Budget, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said ₹100 crore will be allocated for Music University to be set up at Kalina University in the name of late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Maharashtra Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while presenting Budget 2022 in the Assembly, said the state will be the first to have $1-trillion economy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while presenting Budget 2022 in the Assembly, said the state will be the first to have $1-trillion economy.
Ajit Pawar said hospitals for women will be set up in many districts of the state. He also talked about the setting up of a music university in the state. “ ₹100 crore will be allocated for start-ups. ₹100 crore will be allocated for Music University that will be established at Kalina University in the name of late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar," Pawar added.
Ajit Pawar said hospitals for women will be set up in many districts of the state. He also talked about the setting up of a music university in the state. “ ₹100 crore will be allocated for start-ups. ₹100 crore will be allocated for Music University that will be established at Kalina University in the name of late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar," Pawar added.
In another unique initiative, the Maharashtra government has decided to issue ID cards and ration cards to all transgenders in the state. The state government has also announced the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj bravery award from this year, Pawar said, while presenting state Budget 2022 in the Assembly.
In another unique initiative, the Maharashtra government has decided to issue ID cards and ration cards to all transgenders in the state. The state government has also announced the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj bravery award from this year, Pawar said, while presenting state Budget 2022 in the Assembly.