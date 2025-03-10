Maharashtra Budget 2025: In good news for travellers, domestic flights are set to take off from Navi Mumbai International Airport from next month.

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM and Finance Minister, made the announcement as he tabled his 11th state budget in the legislative assembly on Monday.

“Domestic flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport from next month; 85 pc work done, trials successfully conducted,” said Ajit Pawar.

Pawar also announced that Metro will connect Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Adani Group is developing the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will be completed in five phases. The airport will have a total handling capacity of nine crore passengers per annum, with the first phase able to handle two crore passengers per annum.

"I am presenting the budget for the financial year 2025/26. Maharashtra will be number one in fulfilling the Prime Minister's dream of developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is number one in foreign direct investment," Ajit Pawar said.

Here are the other announcements Ajit Pawar made — A third airport for Mumbai is proposed near Vadhvan port, with Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station planned near the port.

— Vadhvan port in Maharashtra's Palghar district to be operational by 2030.

— A night landing facility will soon be available at Shirdi airport soon.

— Maharashtra's new industrial policy will focus on ₹40 lakh crore investment and generation of 50 lakh jobs.

— The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is being developed as a growth hub, with a projected USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047.

— Maharashtra is number one in foreign direct investment.

Maharashtra Budget 2025 LIVE — In Davos, Maharashtra signed MoUs with 56 companies worth ₹15.72 lakh crore, which will provide employment to 16 lakh people.

— Maharashtra to have a new health and senior citizens policy.

— Maharashtra Govt to build a memorial at Agra from where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped from Moghul custody.

— Maharashtra Govt to celebrate Marathi Bhasha Sanman Din on October 3 every year.

— Maharashtra aims to generate 50 lakh new employment opportunities over the next five years.

— In the coming year, a 1,500 km road network will be developed.

— 7,000 km of existing roads will be upgraded to cement roads.