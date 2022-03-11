OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra Budget: Drastic reduction in VAT on CNG from 13.5%-3%. Details here
Listen to this article

MUMBAI : Maharashtra residents can now heave a sigh of relief, as state finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday proposed a drastic reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on domestic piped Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as well as vehicle owners. 

Pawar proposed that the VAT on CNG in the state be reduced to 3% from 13.5%. 

The state finance minister made the proposition during the state's budget session being presented in the Assembly on Friday. Pawar also mentioned that this reduction will cause a revenue loss of 800 crore annually.

Natural gas is “environment-friendly" and is largely used for domestic piped gas supply and also for CNG-powered motor vehicles, auto-rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles, the minister said. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout