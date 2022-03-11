MUMBAI : Maharashtra residents can now heave a sigh of relief, as state finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday proposed a drastic reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on domestic piped Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as well as vehicle owners.

Pawar proposed that the VAT on CNG in the state be reduced to 3% from 13.5%.

The state finance minister made the proposition during the state's budget session being presented in the Assembly on Friday. Pawar also mentioned that this reduction will cause a revenue loss of ₹800 crore annually.

Natural gas is “environment-friendly" and is largely used for domestic piped gas supply and also for CNG-powered motor vehicles, auto-rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles, the minister said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.