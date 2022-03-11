Maharashtra Budget: Drastic reduction in VAT on CNG from 13.5%-3%. Details here

Maharashtra Budget: Drastic reduction in VAT on CNG from 13.5%-3%. Details here1 min read . 07:09 PM IST
- Pawar also mentioned that this reduction will cause a revenue loss of ₹800 crore annually.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MUMBAI : Maharashtra residents can now heave a sigh of relief, as state finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday proposed a drastic reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on domestic piped Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as well as vehicle owners.
MUMBAI : Maharashtra residents can now heave a sigh of relief, as state finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday proposed a drastic reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on domestic piped Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as well as vehicle owners.
Pawar proposed that the VAT on CNG in the state be reduced to 3% from 13.5%.
Pawar proposed that the VAT on CNG in the state be reduced to 3% from 13.5%.
The state finance minister made the proposition during the state's budget session being presented in the Assembly on Friday. Pawar also mentioned that this reduction will cause a revenue loss of ₹800 crore annually.
The state finance minister made the proposition during the state's budget session being presented in the Assembly on Friday. Pawar also mentioned that this reduction will cause a revenue loss of ₹800 crore annually.
Natural gas is “environment-friendly" and is largely used for domestic piped gas supply and also for CNG-powered motor vehicles, auto-rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles, the minister said.
Natural gas is “environment-friendly" and is largely used for domestic piped gas supply and also for CNG-powered motor vehicles, auto-rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles, the minister said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!