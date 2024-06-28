Maharashtra Budget: FM Ajit Pawar announces ₹1,500 a month allowance to women, 3 free cylinders; check details

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who holds the finance portfolio, made a slew of announcements while presenting state Budget for 2024-25 ahead of state assembly elections likely to be held in October.

1) Ajit Pawar announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in.

2) “Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana” will be implemented from July. An annual budgetary allocation of ₹46,000 crore will be made for the scheme.

4) An eligible family of five will get three cooking gas cylinders free every year under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana'.

5) Government will provide ₹5000 per hectare bonus to all farmers for their crops of cotton and soybean in Maharashtra.

6) Government will also give ₹5 rupees per litre bonus to milk-producing farmers even after July 1 2024.