Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra Budget: FM Ajit Pawar announces 1,500 a month allowance to women, 3 free cylinders; check details

Maharashtra Budget: FM Ajit Pawar announces ₹1,500 a month allowance to women, 3 free cylinders; check details

Livemint

  • Announcing various measures in Maharashtra Budget, Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced a financial assistance scheme for women in age group of 21 to 60.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar pays tributes to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before presenting the interim budget of the state for the year 2024-25, at Vidhan Bhavan premises, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who holds the finance portfolio, made a slew of announcements while presenting state Budget for 2024-25 ahead of state assembly elections likely to be held in October.

1) Ajit Pawar announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in.

2) “Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" will be implemented from July. An annual budgetary allocation of 46,000 crore will be made for the scheme.

4) An eligible family of five will get three cooking gas cylinders free every year under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana'.

5) Government will provide 5000 per hectare bonus to all farmers for their crops of cotton and soybean in Maharashtra.

6) Government will also give 5 rupees per litre bonus to milk-producing farmers even after July 1 2024.

7) Government has increased the monetary help in deaths due to animal attack, now the next of kins will get 25 lakhs instead of 20 Lakhs earlier.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.