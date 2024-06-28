Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who holds the finance portfolio, made a slew of announcements while presenting state Budget for 2024-25 ahead of state assembly elections likely to be held in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Ajit Pawar announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in.

2) “Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" will be implemented from July. An annual budgetary allocation of ₹46,000 crore will be made for the scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) An eligible family of five will get three cooking gas cylinders free every year under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana'.

5) Government will provide ₹5000 per hectare bonus to all farmers for their crops of cotton and soybean in Maharashtra.

6) Government will also give ₹5 rupees per litre bonus to milk-producing farmers even after July 1 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) Government has increased the monetary help in deaths due to animal attack, now the next of kins will get ₹25 lakhs instead of 20 Lakhs earlier.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!