Maharashtra Budget: Jumla, political hypnotism, bogus - How Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole and Opposition leaders reacted

  • Ahead of the assembly elections, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar present state budget and announced a slew of populist measures for women, unemployed youths, farmers and households. However, the opposition termed the announcements as hollow promises.

First Published07:59 PM IST
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference after second day of the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai on Friday.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference after second day of the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)

Maharashtra Budget: The Opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday criticised the Mahayuti alliance over the announcements made in the state budget ahead of the assembly election likely to be held in October and accused the government of misleading people.

Along with the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and NCP(Ajit Pawar) are part of the Mahayuti.

Presenting the budget for 2024-25, Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced a monthly allowance of 1,500, 3 free cylinders and also slashed the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel in the Mumbai metropolitan region, among other announcements.

Reacting to the budget, Uddhav Thackeray said the budget is only for ‘upcoming elections’ and is ‘all jumla’.

What Uddhav Thackeray said

– This budget is only for upcoming elections. Where is 'ache din', it is all jumla…

Many youths are unemployed today in the state, there are no schemes for the growth of the state or employment.

– Thackeray welcomed the decisions taken for farmers in the budget.

What Nana Patole said

– The budget is bogus, full of hollow announcements that mislead the people of the state.

– There are doubts that the assurances made will be fulfilled.

– Scheme in the budget to waive farmers' electricity bill was nothing but a farce.

Political hypnotism, says LoP Ambadas Danve

Ambadas Danve, the leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council termed the budget as "political hypnotism"

– There is a doubt about the implementation of the schemes announced.

– It is clear that the government doesn't consider regions of Marathwada, Vidarbha as part of Maharashtra.

Financial Mismanagement, says NCP (SP)

Accusing the government of financial mismanagement, Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) highlighted that debt burden of the state has crossed 7 lakh crore.

Tapase said that the populist but hollow promises would not sway the people ahead of the elections.

