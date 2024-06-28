Maharashtra Budget: The Opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday criticised the Mahayuti alliance over the announcements made in the state budget ahead of the assembly election likely to be held in October and accused the government of misleading people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Along with the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and NCP(Ajit Pawar) are part of the Mahayuti.

Reacting to the budget, Uddhav Thackeray said the budget is only for 'upcoming elections' and is 'all jumla'.

What Uddhav Thackeray said – This budget is only for upcoming elections. Where is 'ache din', it is all jumla…

Many youths are unemployed today in the state, there are no schemes for the growth of the state or employment.

– Thackeray welcomed the decisions taken for farmers in the budget.

What Nana Patole said – The budget is bogus, full of hollow announcements that mislead the people of the state.

– There are doubts that the assurances made will be fulfilled.

– Scheme in the budget to waive farmers' electricity bill was nothing but a farce.

Political hypnotism, says LoP Ambadas Danve Ambadas Danve, the leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council termed the budget as "political hypnotism"

– There is a doubt about the implementation of the schemes announced.

– It is clear that the government doesn't consider regions of Marathwada, Vidarbha as part of Maharashtra.

Financial Mismanagement, says NCP (SP) Accusing the government of financial mismanagement, Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) highlighted that debt burden of the state has crossed ₹7 lakh crore.

Tapase said that the populist but hollow promises would not sway the people ahead of the elections.

