PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over Raigad building collapse

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the spot for rescue operations. Canine squads were also deployed at the scene of the collapse, an official said. "The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyones safety," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.