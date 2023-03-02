Maharashtra bypolls: Congress wins BJP stronghold Kasba seat
The BJP was in power in Kasba Peth constituency for 28 years Girish Bapat, the current BJP MP from Pune, represented the seat five times till 2019
In a recent bypoll in Maharashtra's Pune district, Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hemant Rasane in the Kasba Peth Assembly seat, which the BJP had held for 28 years. The victory is significant as it was the first direct contest between the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance after the change of the state government in June last year. Dhangekar had the support of the MVA, which includes the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).
