In a recent bypoll in Maharashtra's Pune district, Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hemant Rasane in the Kasba Peth Assembly seat, which the BJP had held for 28 years. The victory is significant as it was the first direct contest between the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance after the change of the state government in June last year. Dhangekar had the support of the MVA, which includes the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Dhangekar received 73,194 votes, while Rasane received 62,244 votes, according to the Election Commission's website. The victory was celebrated by Congress workers, who carried Dhangekar on their shoulders outside the vote counting centre in Pune. Dhangekar attributed his victory to the people of the constituency, saying “This is people's victory. The day I filled the nomination form, people of Kasba Peth constituency decided to make me victorious."

Meanwhile, Rasane conceded defeat and said he would introspect on what went wrong. He pointed out that it used to be a triangular contest in the past, but this time it was a straight fight between the BJP and the Congress. He also denied allegations by the Congress and other MVA constituents that the BJP had lured voters with money.

The victory in Kasba Peth is a significant blow to the BJP, which had been in power in the constituency for nearly three decades. Girish Bapat, the current BJP MP from Pune, had represented the seat five times until 2019. In the last election, BJP's Mukta Tilak had won the seat, but she died in December 2022 after battling cancer, necessitating the by-election.

During the campaigning, the Congress and MVA had levelled allegations against the BJP of using money power to lure voters, which the saffron party denied. The Congress and MVA's victory in Kasba Peth is being seen as evidence that money power cannot always work in elections.

