Maharashtra: Cabinet clears revision in salary of state govt employees2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 09:28 PM IST
- The salary revision is accepted based on the report of the salary realignment committee under K P Bakshi
Based on the note moved by the finance department of the Maharashtra government, the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cleared the salary revision for the employees of the state government. The salary revision is accepted based on the report of the salary realignment committee under K P Bakshi.