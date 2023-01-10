Based on the note moved by the finance department of the Maharashtra government, the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cleared the salary revision for the employees of the state government. The salary revision is accepted based on the report of the salary realignment committee under K P Bakshi.

The decision which will increase the financial burden on the state exchequer by around ₹240 crore will be applicable from the month the official order is issued.

For the realignment of the salaries, the Bakshi committee has reviewed the reports of the sixth pay commission and the seventh pay commission jointly and addressed the differences in the reports.

The Maharashtra Cabinet also took other crucial decisions for the state like approving the handover of the 22,264 sq. mt. land of Modern Food Enterprises in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai to Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The parties already signed an agreement and were waiting for the approval of the state government.

Maharashtra government will also enter into a tripartite agreement with the Tarpan Foundation and the Revenue department for extending the benefits of the schemes of state government to differently-abled people and persons from the economically weaker section of the society, having any sort of illness. The Social Justice department of the state moved the proposal, which received the nod of the cabinet on Tuesday.

The government officials explained that the foundation will survey potential beneficiaries of the schemes and the Social Justice department will submit the findings of the survey to both departments in the next two years.

The Cabinet approved changes in the Maharashtra Village Panchayat Act 1959. The government changed the sentence from imprisonment to a monetary fine. To put it into context, earlier people who brought their cattle on the road faced the risk of imprisonment, which is now reduced to just a monetary fine.

