Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Pankaja Munde, Aditi Tatkare among 39 ministers included in Fadnavis govt — Full list

Pratik Prashant Mukane

  • Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Full list of ministers included in Fadnavis govt. The government will have four women ministers — BJP's Pankaja Munde, Madhuri Misal, Meghana Bordikar and NCP's Aditi Tatkare.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Pankaja Munde taking oath as minister in Devendra Fadnavis government.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the BJP-led Maharashtra government took place on Sunday as 39 ministers were sworn-in at a ceremony in Nagpur.

Governor P C Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the new ministers.

The ceremony took place just a day before the week-long winter session of the state legislature is slated to begin in Nagpur on December 16.

33 MLAs were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six took oath as ministers of state.

The Fadnavis government will have four women ministers — BJP's Pankaja Munde, Madhuri Misal, Meghana Bordikar and NCP's Aditi Tatkare.

BJP got 19 ministerial berths, Shiv Sena got 11 and Nationalist Congress Party received 9 berths.

BJP's Meghana Bordikar, Madhuri Misal and Pankaj Bhoyar; NCP's Indranil Naik; Shiv Sena's Ashish Jaiswal and Yogesh Kadam take oath as ministers of state.

On December 5, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as his deputies.

Here's the full list of new ministers

Bharatiya Janata Party

1) Chandrashekhar Bawankule

2) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

3) Chandrakant Patil

4) Girish Mahajan

5) Ganesh Naik

6) Mangal Prabhat Lodha

7) Jaykumar rawal

8) Pankaja Munde

9) Atul Save

10) Ashok Uike

11) Ashish Shelar

12) Shivendrasinh Abhaysinhraje Bhosale

13) Jaykumar Gore

14) Sanjay Savkare

15) Nitesh Rane

16) Akash Fundkar

17) Prakash Abitkar

18) Madhuri Misal (MoS)

19) Pankaj Bhoyar (MoS)

20) Meghana Bordikar (Mos)

NCP (Ajit Pawar)

1) Hasan Mushrif

2) Dhananjay Munde

3) Dattatray Bharne

4) Aditi Tatkare

5) Manikrao kokate

6) Narhari Zirwal

7) Makarand Jadhav-Patil

8) Babasaheb Patil

9) Indranil Naik (MoS)

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

1) Gulabrao Patil

2) Dada Bhuse

3) Sanjay Rathod

4) Uday Samat

5) Shambhuraj Desai

6) Sanjay Shirsat

7) Pratap Sarnaik

8) Bharat Gogawale

9) Ashish Jaiswal (MoS)

10) Yogesh Kadam (MoS)

In the November 20 assembly polls, the Mahayuti swept to power, winning 230 out of 288 seats in the state. The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 and Pawar's NCP getting 41.

