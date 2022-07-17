Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely after Presidential polls. Details here2 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 06:06 PM IST
- No date has been announced by the BJP or the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction over the Maharashtra cabinet expansion.
The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is likely to expand its cabinet after the Presidential polls. Shinde on June 30 took oath as the chief minister with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy after the rebel group toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Currently, there are only 2 members in the cabinet.