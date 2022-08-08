Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely to take place at 11 am tomorrow

Fadnavis and Shinde visited Delhi multiple times in the recent past regarding the issue of cabinet expansion. Shinde alone made seven visits to New Delhi in the last one month, and with every visit there was talk that the ministry expansion was round the corner.People aware of the matter had on Sunday, 7 August, said CM Shinde is likely to expand his cabinet this week by inducting at least 15 ministers and deputy chief minister Fadnavis is expected to keep the crucial Home portfolio.