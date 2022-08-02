Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday promised that he will "soon" undertake the exercise to add new members to his team. After toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Shinde took oath as the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on 30 June. So far, no other member has been added to the cabinet. Shinde, however, pointed out that even though there is no full-fledged cabinet in place, the government is still working efficiently.

"We will soon expand our cabinet. Even as the cabinet expansion has not taken place, the government is working efficiently. We have taken multiple decisions that are people-oriented," Shinde said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Last month, while speaking about the cabinet expansion, CM Shinde claimed that the Sena faction led by him and BJP would together win 200 out of 288 seats in the next Assembly elections.

The CM, who is on a Pune visit, listed major decisions taken by his government and mentioned about reducing fuel prices, granting approval for constructing a Metro car shed at Aarey Colony in Mumbai and proposed diversion of rainwater to drought-prone areas of Marathwada in central Maharashtra.

Responding to the controversy over shifting of the proposed MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area from Saswad in Pune to Koregaon town in adjoining Satara district, Shinde said any decision on the issue will be taken only after considering technical aspect and availability of land. "We will take a decision on the MIDC area after considering availability of land (in Koregaon)," he said.

Last week, in a veiled attack on Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said that there will be an "earthquake" if he starts to speak. He further questioned the former CMs decision to join hands with the NCP and Congress.

Thackeray have often dubbed the rebels as "traitors." However, without naming Uddhav, the CM referred to the same saying, "What do you call those who compromise with Balasaheb's ideology just to become chief minister?" he asked.

"You fight elections in alliance with BJP and then form government with Congress and NCP to become chief minister. Isn't this a betrayal?" Shinde further asked.