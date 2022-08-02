Maharashtra cabinet expansion 'soon', says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday promised that he will "soon" undertake the exercise to add new members to his team. After toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Shinde took oath as the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on 30 June. So far, no other member has been added to the cabinet. Shinde, however, pointed out that even though there is no full-fledged cabinet in place, the government is still working efficiently.

