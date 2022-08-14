Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation: Who got what?1 min read . 05:32 PM IST
- While CM Eknath Shinde will handle Urban Development, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis gets Home and Finance
Portfolio allocations among Maharashtra ministers have started from today. While chief minister Eknath Shinde will be handling Urban Development, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will get home and finance.
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil gets Revenue, Animal Husbandry & Dairy; Sudhir Mungantiwar gets Forest, Cultural affairs & fisheries; Chandrakant Patil gets Higher, technical education, textile industry & parliamentary work; Shambhuraj Desai gets State Excise Duty
After quite a long wait, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government finally inducted 18 ministers into his cabinet last week. After toppling Uddhav Thackeray's government, the rebel Shiv Sena faction formed a new government in Maharashtra on 30 June with Shinde taking oath as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. Until today, no other ministers were inducted today into the cabinet. Here is all the latest development.
The strength of Maharashtra ministry has now gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43. Speaking on the same, Shinde said, “It is a small cabinet, the rest still remains to be formed, and those who were inducted into the state government will work full-fledged and take up the responsibility of their respective departments."
