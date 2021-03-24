OPEN APP
Maharashtra Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The meeting will be held at Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar Hill.

The meeting is likely to discuss the ongoing issues related to the police department, Singh's challenge to his transfer to the Home Guards department in the Supreme Court, and DG Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC)'s leave after expressing unhappiness over Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Sheth's appointment to his post.

Normally, the meeting takes place every week, but due to some reasons it was not convened last week

This will be the first Cabinet meeting after the Maharashtra Budget session concluded on March 10.

Also, this meeting holds particular importance because it will also be the first meeting after the Sachin Waze episode came to light.

