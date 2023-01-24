Maharashtra cabinet to be expanded soon: CM Shinde1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:22 PM IST
After Eknath Shinde became the chief minister of the state, for a long time the cabinet functioned with only 2 ministers
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the state cabinet will be expanded soon. Last year, a revolt by Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena and led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Following this, Shinde took charge as the chief minister of the state. For a long time after the cabinet functioned with only 2 ministers. Together, Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were in charge of 20 portfolios, which has drawn criticism from the opposition.
