Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the state cabinet will be expanded soon. Last year, a revolt by Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena and led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Following this, Shinde took charge as the chief minister of the state. For a long time after the cabinet functioned with only 2 ministers. Together, Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were in charge of 20 portfolios, which has drawn criticism from the opposition.

Meanwhile, an oil portrait of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was unveiled in the Maharashtra legislative building here on Monday. The portrait was unveiled by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In view of the occasion, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and Union minister Narayan Rane were present at the event.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray skipped Bal Thackeray's portrait unveiling event at the central hall of the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday.