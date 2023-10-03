comScore
Maharashtra Cabinet to discuss Nanded Hospital deaths, likely to form inquiry panel

Maharashtra cabinet to discuss Nanded Hospital deaths, may form inquiry committee. 24 deaths, including 12 infants, reported

Maharashtra cabinet will discuss the Nanded Hospital deaths in a meeting today, news agency ANI reported. Cabinet may decide on forming an inquiry committee over the incident: Maharashtra government officials.

 

Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, were reported between September 30 and October 1 in a government hospital in Nanded, a top Maharashtra health official said on Monday.

Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Director of Medical Education and Research in Maharashtra, told PTI, "In the last 24 hours, 24 deaths have been reported at Nanded Government Hospital and Medical College (GMCH). Out of these, 12 are infants who were referred here by some local private hospitals. The remaining deaths are of adults from various causes."

Dean Dr S R Wakode of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital told reporters the 12 infants comprised six males and six females.

Most of them were in the 0-3 day age group and had "very low weight," he said.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST
