Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday afternoon following a "routine check-up". The caretaker CM had been taken to Jupiter Hospital in the morning while suffering from 'throat infection, weakness and fever'. The updates also come amid continued efforts to form the new Mahayuti government in the state.

"I am fine, do not worry," Shinde told reporters while he was being driven to the hospital in Thane.

The Shiv Sena leader had left for his native village in Satara district last Friday to recuperate from illness and returned to Mumbai on December 1. Sources told ANI that he had been rushed to the hospital on Tuesday as his health condition showed no sign of improvement. Doctors had reportedly called for a full examination as Shinde fought a throat infection and fever for over a week.

There have been a lot of speculation about the chief ministerial post after the Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the recent Maharashtara election. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is considered a forerunner as leaders of the tri-party prepare for the oath-taking ceremony on December 5. Speculative reports suggest that Shinde had opted to visit his village last Friday as he was unhappy over the way the new government was shaping up.

Aides of the caretaker CM however insisted that the CM was unwell — chalking it down to exertion during the poll campaign. Senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan also reiterated that there were no conflicts among the Mahayuti leaders following a meeting with Shinde. The two leaders had met on Monday to discuss preparations for the swearing-in ceremony.

"I came here to meet Eknath Shinde, who has not been well for the past few days. There is no displeasure. We sat together for an hour and had a conversation. He also discussed preparations for December 5, and I shared some thoughts as well. We have a lot of work to do for the people of the state, and we are going to work together for them," Mahajan told reporters.