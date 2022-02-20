Former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been embroiled in yet another controversy as the Thane police have registered an FIR against him for alleged forgery in connection with a license of a bar. The police have cancelled his bar license, located in Navi Mumbai, claiming it was obtained by misrepresentation and fraud.

An FIR was registered against Wankhede on Saturday night at Kopri police station here for the offence of forgery following a complaint by state Excise officials, Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod said.

Last November, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik also claimed that Wankhede owned a permit room and bar at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, the licence for which was obtained in 1997 when he was a minor, and it was illegal.

Malik had also said that despite being in a government job, Wankhede held a licence to operate the permit room which was against service rules. Wankhede had then denied the Malik's claims.

Subsequently, the state Excise department issued a notice to Wankhede in connection with the bar licence obtained by him. Following his response and examination of the matter, the district collector recently concluded that Wankhede had obtained the licence on October 27, 1997, when he was less than 18 years old, as against the permissible age of 21, an official earlier said.

